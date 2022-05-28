May 23 was an occasion for cel­ebration in Glendora, as The Donut Man marked 50 years of providing the finest in pastries and coffee to its loyal and ever-growing fanbase.

Established in 1972 by Jim and Miyoko Nakano, the shop on Route 66 threw a party for customers that included a ribbon-cutting and merchandise and donut giveaways all morning.

Scores arrived bright and early for the event, as the Nakanos were interviewed for local morning newscasts.

The Donut Man, known for its popular strawberry- and peach-filled donuts, is located at 915 E. Route 66 in Glendora, as well as a stand inside the Central Grand Market in Downtown L.A.

Photos courtesy of The Donut Man