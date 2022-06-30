Local comedian Atsuko Okatsuka appeared Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” which is taped in Hollywood. She is pictured with guest host Chelsea Handler and Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez. Another guest on the show was Simu Liu, star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” and author of “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.” Okatsuka’s upcoming appearances include “Atsuko and Friends” with Fred Armisen, Irene Tu and Margaret Cho on Monday, July 18, at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Largo at the Coronet, 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles. For more information: http://atsukolive.com