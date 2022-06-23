“St. Elsewhere” cast members Kim Miyori (center), Ellen Bry (left), Barbara Whinnery (right) and Ed Begley Jr. Miyori, Bry and Begley will be at the event.

Kim Miyori is among the cast members of “St. Elsewhere” who will appear at The Hollywood Show at the Burbank Marriott, 2400 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, on Friday and Saturday, July 1-2.

“St. Elsewhere,” a medical drama seat at a Boston teaching hospital, aired from 1982 to 1988 on NBC. Miyori played Dr. Wendy Armstrong in 39 episodes (1982-84). Other Asian American cast members included France Nuyen, who played Dr. Paulette Kiem in 35 episodes (1986-88), and Kavi Raz, who played Dr. Vijay Kochar in 51 episodes (1982-87). Both are also scheduled to attend the event.

Other featured cast members will be: William Daniels (Dr. Mark Craig), Bonnie Bartlett (Ellen Craig), Ed Begley Jr. (Dr. Victor Ehrlich), Ellen Bry (Nurse Shirley Daniels), and Nancy Stafford (Joan Halloran).

Miyori’s other credits include the TV shows “Cold Case,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “JAG,”

“The Shield” and “24,” and the movies “The Last Tour,” “The Grudge 2,” “Metro,” “The Punisher” and “Loverboy.” She played Yoko Ono in the 1985 TV movie “John and Yoko: A Love Story.”

“St. Elsewhere” castmates Kim Miyori as Dr. Wendy Armstrong and Denzel Washington as Dr. Philip Chandler. Washington will not be at the event.

The Hollywood Show will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo opps with “St. Elsewhere” actors are set for Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

Other shows represented include “Happy Days,” “M*A*S*H,” “Barney Miller,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Friends” and “Breaking Bad,” along with such movies as “Alien,” “Jaws 2,” “The Toy,” “Legally Blonde” and the James Bond franchise.

For more information, go to: https://www.hollywoodshow.com/default/main