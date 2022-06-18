Terminal Islanders gathered on June 12 at George Bellis Park in Buena Park for their first picnic since 2020.

Three hundred attended and enjoyed a day of good food, entertainment and games. Most importantly, they were able to share time together.

Families participated in a sack race and other competitions.

A tradition at the picnic is ondo dancing. Terminal Islanders also dance in other community groups’ summer festivals and Obon celebrations.

Above: Terminal Islanders board members. Below: The Matsumoto family.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo