Several AAPI candidates were on the June 7 ballot in Los Angeles County and Orange County. Following are some of the latest results.

Los Angeles County

County Assessor: Incumbent Jeffrey Prang, 516,741 (49.48%); Sandy Sun, 236,740 (22.67%); Mike Campbell, 169,939 (16.27%); Anthony Lopez, 120,858 (11.57%). Sun is a 22-year veteran of the Assessor’s Office.

Rosemead City Councilmember Steven Ly

Sheriff: Incumbent Alex Villanueva, with 368,067 (31.86%), and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, with 300,102 (25.98%), will be in a runoff. Also running were Eric Strong, 163,987 (14.20%); Cecil Rhambo, 89,124 (7.72%); Karla Yesenia Carranza, 58,156 (5.03%); Britta S. Steinbrenner, 52,953 (4.58%); Eli Vera, 50,393 (4.36%); Matt Rodriguez, 47,658 (4.13%); April Saucedo Hood, 24,704 (2.14%). Rhambo, chief of police at LAX, was raised in Compton and South L.A. after being adopted from Korea.

Superior Court, Office No. 70: Holly Hancock, 454,969 (44.94%); Renee Yolande Chang, 332,853 (32.88%); Randy Fudge, 96,637 (9.55%); Eric Alfonso Torices, 72,816 (7.19%); Matthew Vodnoy, 55,045 (5.44%). Chang is a child molestation prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office.

Glendale City Council (three seats): Dan Brotman, 12,095 (18.50%); Vrej Agajanian, 10,297 (15.75%); Elen Asatryan, 10,236 (15.66%); Ara James Najarian, 9,889 (15.13%); Anita Quinonez Gabrielian, 7,757 (11.87%); Karen Kwak, 6,530 (9.99%); Jordan Henry, 6,205 (9.49%); Isabel Valencia-Tevanyan, 2,368 (3.62%). Kwak is a small businesswoman and educator.

Pasadena Area Community College District trustee candidate Kristine Kwong

Los Angeles City Attorney: Faisal M. Gill, 96,127 (22.01%); Marina Torres, 88,533 (20.27%); Hydee Feldstein Soto, 86,850 (19.88%); Richard Kim, 77,783 (17.81%); Kevin James, 41,780 (9.57%); Teddy Kapur, 23,017 (5.27%); Sherri Onica Valle Cole, 22,694 (5.20%). Gill is a Pakistani-born lawyer, administrator and government advisor. Kim is a Los Angeles deputy city attorney. Kapur is an Indian American attorney, businessman and teacher.

Los Angeles Mayor: The top two candidates, Rep. Karen Bass (202,818, 41.05%) and developer Rick Caruso (189,178 (38.29%), will go to the November runoff. Lawyer and citizen advocate Andrew Kim finished sixth out of 12 candidates with 8,028 (1.62%).

Arcadia USD Board member Fenton Eng

Rosemead City Council (three seats): Incumbent Margaret “Maggie” Clark, 2,235 (30.84%); incumbent Steven Ly, 1,888 (26.06%); incumbent Sandra Armenta, 1,884 (23.0%); Joanne Russell Chavez, 1,239 (17.10%). Ly is currently on military leave and is scheduled to return in August. Planning Commission Vice Chair John Tang was appointed to fill in for Ly until then.

Arcadia Unified School District Board of Education (two seats): Incumbent Leigh Chavez, 4,995 (39.50%); incumbent Fenton Eng, 4,633 (36.64%); Ben Zhang, 3,018 (23.87%). Zhang is a business owner, project manager and community volunteer.

Pasadena Area Community College District, Trustee Area 5: Kristine Kwong, 4,854 (52.08%); incumbent Linda Wah, 4,466 (47.92%). Kwong is an education lawyer.

Pasadena Area Community College District, Trustee Area 7: Anthony Fellow, 3,809 (50.17%); Alton Wang, 3,783 (49.83%). Wang is a community nonprofit advocate.

Orange County

Orange County supervisor candidate Sunny Park

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 24: Eric Scarbrough, 291,548 (55.54%), Jessica Cha, 233,392 (44.46%). Cha is a family law attorney.

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 30: Michele Bell, 195,735 (36.87%); Peggy Huang, 180,894 (34.07%); Alma M. Hernandez, 69,237 (13.04%); Benjamin Stauffer, 56,605 (10.66%); Andrea Mader, 28,424 (5.35%). Huang is a deputy attorney general and criminal prosecutor.

County Board of Education, Trustee Area 4: Tim Shaw, 38,559 (49.97%); Paulette Chaffee, 25,766 (33.39%); Ellisa Kim, 7,362 (9.54%); David M. Choi, 5,484 (7.11%). Kim is a business owner and parent. Choi is an accountant.

Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen

County Supervisor, 2nd District: Vicente Sarmiento, 21,748 (35.03%); Kim Bernice Nguyen, 13,820 (22.26%); Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias, 10,562 (17.01%); Jon Dumitru, 10,265 (16.54%); Juan Villegas, 5,684 (9.16%). Nguyen is a member of the Garden Grove City Council.

County Supervisor, 4th District: Sunny Park, 30,690 (35.79%); incumbent Doug Chaffee, 27,801 (32.42%); Steven C. Vargas, 27,260 (31.79%). Park is mayor of Buena Park and a member of the Orange County Fire Authority.

County Clerk-Recorder: Incumbent Hugh Nguyen, 451,367 (84.63%); Sandy Kimble, 43,076 (8.08%); Steve Rocco, 38,885 (7.29%). Nguyen was appointed in 2013, elected in 2014, and re-elected in 2018.