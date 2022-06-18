Hisayo (Saito) Furuyama, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2022, three days after her 102nd birthday.

She was born to Minokichi and Nami Saito in Hanna, Wyoming, on March 31, 1920. She was the third of 12 children.

She was married to Tomigi Furuyama (1939 to 1967), and is survived by her sisters, Yoshiko Saito and Misao Tanno in Japan. Her children are Chiyeko Sutter, Grace Umemoto (predeceased), Kenkichi Furuyama, Emiko Sherman and Jim Furuyama. Hisayo also has 11 wonderful grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:30, at Crossway Church of the San Fernando Valley, 9610 Haddon Ave., Pacoima. To ensure safe distancing with seating, please text RSVP to (952) 260-4717 or leave a voice message at (818) 705-1567.