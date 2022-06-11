Orange County Republicans Michelle Steel and Young Kim will advance to the November election in their respective congressional districts.

In the June 7 primary in California, several AAPI candidates were on the ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives, both as incumbents and challengers.

Those placing in the top two will move on to the November general election. Following are results as of Thursday.

6th Congressional District (Sacramento): Democratic incumbent Ami Bera led with 26,733 votes (54.6%). His nearest competitors were Republicans Tamika Hamilton (7,907, 16.2%) and Bret Daniels (5,962, 12.2%). Four other candidates (three Republicans and one Democrat) received less than 10% of the vote.

Rep. Doris Matsui

7th Congressional District (Sacramento): Democratic incumbent Doris Matsui received 31,461 votes (64.9%) to Republican Max Semenenko’s 13,443 (27.7%) and Democrat Jimmy Fremgen’s 3,609 (7.4%).

16th Congressional District (Merced and Madera counties): Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo led with 45,889 votes (48.8%), followed by Democrat Rishi Kumar (14,549, 15.5%), Republican Peter Ohtaki (11,846, 12.6%), Republican Richard Fox (7,909, 8.4%), Democrat Greg Lin Tanaka (5,740, 6.1%), Democrat Ajwang Rading (5,313, 5.7%), Republican Benjamin Thomas Solomon (1,603, 1.7%), and no-party-preference candidate John Karl Fredrich (1,169, 1.2%).

17th Congressional District (Santa Clara and Alameda counties): Democratic incumbent Ro Khanna led with 44,534 votes (65.7%), followed by Republican Ritesh Tandon (17,050, 25.2%), Democrat Stephen Forbes (3,640, 5.4%), Libertarian Joe Dehn (1,077, 1.6%), and Democrat Rao Ravul (1,436, 2.1%).

28th Congressional District (Pasadena): Democratic incumbent Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, led with 45,384 votes (61.2%), followed by Republican Wes Hallman (22,840, 30.8%), Democrat Dorothy Caronna (4,604, 6.2%), and no-party-preference candidate Giuliano “Gio” Depaolis (1,358, 1.8%).

34th Congressional District (Los Angeles): Democratic incumbent Jimmy Gomez led with 22,821 votes (51.7%), followed by Democrat David Kim (15,780, 35.7%) and Republican Clifton Rio Torrado VonBuck (5,562, 12.6%).

35th Congressional District (Inland Empire): Democratic incumbent Linda Sanchez led with 28,514 (55.9%), followed by Republican Eric Ching (16,240, 31.8%) and Republican John Sarega (6,282, 12.3%).

36th Congressional District (Santa Monica, Beverly Hills): Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, now representing a new district, led with 58,166 votes (63.6%), followed by Republican Joe E. Collins III (13,644, 14.9%), Republican Ariana Hakami (5,858, 6.4%), Republican Derrick Gates (5,804, 6.3%), Republican Claire Ragge (4,033, 4.4%), Democrat Colin Kilpatrick Obrien (2,910, 3.2%), and two no-party-preference candidates who received less than 1% each.

Rep. Mark Takano

39th Congressional District (Riverside, Perris): Democratic Rep. Mark Takano, now representing a new district, led with 27,953 votes (59.5%), followed by Republicans Aja Smith (5,195, 11.1%), Bill Spinney (4,286, 9.1%), Art Peterson (3,393, 7.2%), Tony Moreno (3,321, 7.1%), John Lordsal Minnella (1,905, 4.1%), and Emmanuel Suarez (950, 2.0%).

40th Congressional District (eastern Orange County): Republican Rep. Young Kim, now representing a new district, was in second place behind Democrat Asif Mahmood, 35,949 (34.3%) to 42,634 (40.6%). Also running were Republicans Greg Raths (24,968, 23.8%) and Nick Taurus (1,358, 1.3%). The new district includes much of Kim’s previous district, including Yorba Linda, Chino Hills and Anaheim Hills.

45th Congresional District (Los Angeles and Orange counties): In an all-Asian contest, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel led with 38,184 votes (49.1%), followed by Democrat Jay Chen (32,233, 41.4%), a trustee of Mt. San Antonio Community College, and Republican Long Pham (7,381, 9.5%), a businessman and nuclear engineer. The district includes Placentia, Buena Park, Artesia, Cerritos, Cypress, La Palma, Hawaiian Gardens, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Fountain Valley, Midway City, Westminster and Garden Grove.

49th Congressional District (southern Orange County and northern San Diego County): Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, a Japanese American Republican, did not make the top two. Democratic Rep. Mike Levin led with 63,743 votes (50%), followed by Republican Brian Maryott (23,720, 18.6%), Bartlett (13,555, 10.6%), Republican Christopher Rodriguez (12,113, 9.5%), Republican Josiah O’Neil (9,253, 7.3%), Democrat Nadia Bahia Smalley (3,289, 2.6%), and Republican Renee Taylor (1,807, 1.4%).