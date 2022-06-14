WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee on June 8 approved by voice vote the nomination of Mark Uyeda to serve as a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mark Uyeda

Also approved was the nomination of Jaime Lizárraga, senior advisor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The nominations now go to the full Senate, where they will likely be confirmed. President Joe Biden nominated Lizárraga and Uyeda on April 6.

Uyeda is a career attorney with the SEC, currently detailed to the Senate Banking Committee. If confirmed, he would be the first Asian Pacific American to serve as an SEC commissioner in the SEC’s 88-year history. He has over 25 years of experience in corporate and securities law, including 18 years of public service working in federal and state government.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on June 8 that both were well qualified to serve as commissioners.

“Mr. Uyeda is also well-qualified to serve as a SEC commissioner based on his over 25 years of experience in securities and corporate law, including the last 15 years as a career SEC attorney,” Toomey stated. “Having personally worked with Mr. Uyeda during his time detailed to the Banking Committee, I know first-hand that he is exceptionally hard-working, smart, knowledgeable and fair.”

Uyeda would fill the open slot vacated in January by former Commissioner Elad Roisman. Lizárraga would fill the slot of Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, whose term expires in June.