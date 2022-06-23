Join the County of Los Angeles Commission on Human Relations and the Chinese American Museum on Thursday, June 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the 40th anniversary of the murder of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American draftsman from Detroit brutally murdered in 1982 in an act of racism.

His death sparked an outpouring of unity across the Asian American community and a call for justice nationwide as his murderers never received any jail time.

This year’s commemoration will be held in person at the El Pueblo Historical Monument Kiosko Plaza, 430 N. Main St., Los Angeles. In honor of Chin, there will be a candlelight vigil, speakers, performances, music, and more.

The event is supported by several organizations, including LA vs. Hate, Advancing Justice-LA, UCLA Asian American Studies Center, Asian American Education Project, Asian Pacific Community Fund, Artists at Play, Koreatown Youth + Community Center, OCA-Greater Los Angeles, Visual Communications, Thai Community Development Center, AAPI Equity Alliance, and the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

For more information, email info@hrc.lacounty.gov.