Hank (Michael Cera) and his sensei, Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson), in “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” (Paramount Pictures)

Paramount Pictures released the animated comedy “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” rated PG, on Friday.

A hard-on-his-luck hound, Hank (Michael Cera), finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from ruthless villain Ika Chu’s (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher, Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson), to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. Unfortunately, they all hate dogs.

Also starring Mel Brooks as Shogun, George Takei as Ohga, Aasif Mandvi as Ichiro, Gabriel Iglesias as Chuck, Djimon Hounsou as Sumo, Michelle Yeoh as Yuki, Cathy Shim as Little Mama, and Kylie Kuioka as Emiko.

Emiko (Kylie Kuioka) and Yuki (Michelle Yeoh) in “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” (Paramount Pictures)

Known for “Star Trek” and more recently “The Terror: Infamy,” Takei has done voice work in such animated films as “Mulan” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” and such TV shows as “Hit-Monkey,” “Star Wars: Visions,” “Futurama” and “The Simpsons.”

Yeoh, recently seen in such films as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Last Christmas” and on TV in “Star Trek: Discovery,” has done voice work for “ARK: The Animated Series,” the just-released “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Kung Fu Panda 2.”

Shim’s recent credits include the TV series “Reno 911,” “L.A.’s Finest,” “The Vent” and “Oishi: Demon Hunter” and the films “Love Is Not Love” and “The Sun Is Also a Star.”

Kuioka, who is also a singer and dancer, has appeared in the movie “Better Nate Than Ever” and the TV shows “Move to the Music with Captain Jam,” “Virtual Vocals Cabaret,” “The FunikiJam Show Holiday Specials” and “Christmas with Arwen.”

Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais) and Ohga (George Takei) plan to take out an entire village of cats in “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” (Paramount Pictures)

Directed by Rob Minkoff, Mark Koetsier and Chris Bailey and written by Ed Stone and Nate Hopper, “Paws of Fury” is loosely based on Brooks’ 1974 comedy “Blazing Saddles.” The project was initially known as “Blazing Samurai.”

Official website: https://www.pawsoffurymovie.com/