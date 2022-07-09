USC President C. L. Max Nikias (left) gives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie a tour of the University of Southern California campus on May 2, 2015. (USC Photo/Gus Ruelas)

In response to the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, the Consulate General of Japan will set up a book of condolence, which will be available as follows:

Date and Time: Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Location: Consulate General of Japan, 17th Floor Lobby, 350 S. Grand Ave., Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Appointments are not necessary for those who visit the consulate to sign the book of condolence. However, they are asked to check in at the building’s first-floor lobby security desk before coming up to the 17th floor. Bring photo ID, which will be presented at the lobby desk, and a face mask.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo,” Consul General Akira Muto said in a statement. “We would like to express our deepest condolences. Mr. Abe consistently encouraged Japanese people to make proactive contributions to world peace, and we are going through a huge sense of loss by his passing. Violence against democracy must not be tolerated and we strongly condemn it. We deeply appreciate the words of condolence offered by the mayor of Los Angeles city and others.”

安倍晋三元総理大臣の逝去につき、悲しみを禁じ得ず、誠に遺憾であり、心よりご冥福をお祈りします。元総理は生前、日本国民が積極的に国際平和に貢献すべきことを一貫して唱えた指導者であり、そのような指導者を失ったことの喪失感は計り知れません。今回の出来事は、民主主義に対する暴挙であり、断じて許されるものではなく、今回の行為を強く非難します。ロサンゼルス市長をはじめとする各界から哀悼の意が表明されていることに総領事館として感謝の意をもって受け止めています。 Consulate’s website: https://www.la.us.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html