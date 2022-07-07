Queen Juli Yoshinaga and the 2019 Nisei Week Court wave to the crowds. The Nisei Week Japanese Festival returns this year with in-person events, including the Grand Parade on Aug. 14. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

We’re back! After two years of virtual experiences, the Nisei Week Japanese Festival, enjoyed by thoussands during the summer, will take place – in person – Aug.13-21.

Come join the Downtown Los Angeles community at the 80th Nisei Week Japanese Festival, one of the nation’s longest-running ethnic festivals of its kind. The festival showcases free Japanese cultural events, activities and exhibits, including music and entertainment, food, and fun spanning two weekends.

Aug. 13-14

Who will be crowned the 2022 Nisei Week Queen? Find out at the Nisei Week Queen Coronation on Saturday, Aug.13, at 3 p.m. at the Aratani Theater. (Theater tickets $85, aloha attire.) In addition, the Nisei Week Car Show will be held on Aug. 13 at the Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple parking lot. Admission is free this year.

Routed through the streets of Little Tokyo, the Grand Parade will begin at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14. The parade will include Japanese traditional dancers, taiko drums, Haneto dancers preceded by a Nebuta float, and special guests and honorees, including Grand Marshal George Sugimoto and Parade Marshals Maia and Alex Shibutani, Olympic ice dance skating medalists, and Honorary Parade Marshal Kellyn Acosta, member of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team and Los Angeles FC.

Aug. 15-17

Nisei Week honors individuals and corporations for their support of the Japanese American community and Little Tokyo. The Awards Dinner on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Double Tree Hotel in Little Tokyo will honor our grand marshal, parade marshals and Frances K. Hashimoto Community Service, President’s Award and Inspiration Award honorees (to be announced in July). The Pioneer Spirit Award honorees (to be announced in July) will be honored at a luncheon on Aug. 17 at the Double Tree Hilton. Tickets for both will be available on the Nisei Week website in July.

Aug. 20-21

Plenty of entertainment such as martial arts and activities will be available for the entire family at the Plaza Festival held at the Japanese American Community and Cultural Center (JACCC), Saturday and Sunday. On Aug. 20, come experience a Nisei Week food event, sponsored by Day-Lee Foods, which will include local chefs as well as a beer and sake garden. And plan to stay for Nisei Week Sunset on the Plaza night event for pop-up food vendors, entertainment, and more. Additionally, free cultural exhibits such as bonsai, calligraphy, Ikebana, and more will be on display both days,

In addition, the Taiko Gathering will be held on Sunday at the JACCC Plaza.

To close another year of Nisei Week, Ondo will be held on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. on Little Tokyo’s First Street. The public is encouraged to join in this Japanese street dancing ritual. Nisei Week activities will be held in various locations throughout Little Tokyo, including the JACCC at 244 S. San Pedro St. Pre-Ondo taiko will be start at 4:30 p.m.

For further information, including parking and tickets to paid events, visit www.NiseiWeek.org, call the Nisei Week office at (213) 687-7183 or email info@niseiweek.org.