Eiko Sakuda, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Akira Sakuda. Eiko was the proud mother of 4 children: Jeffrey (Marianne), Caryn (Mark) Aizawa, Edward (Linda), Kenneth (Alice); and 4 grandchildren: Emma, Andrew, Jason and Kyle.

She is also survived by her younger siblings: Adeline (Woody) Manzo, Keiichi (Jane) Sakita and John Mitsuru Sakita; her nieces and nephews: Mark Manzo, Deborah Vasquez, Sondra, Dina and Danny Sakita; cousin, David Hozaki; and many other relatives.

Services and Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.