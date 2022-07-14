The services to honor late Rev. Keizo Norimoto (aka Ippei Nomoto), who passed on Feb. 27, 2021, are announced.

Keizo Norimoto

He was a priest of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, an author, and one of the long-time contributing writers to Rafu Shimpo’s Japanese Section.

The official services by Buddhist Churches of America and Fresno Betsuin Buddhist Temple are to be held in Fresno and in Los Angeles. To attend, contact the temples and follow the temples’ COVID-19 vaccine and mask guidelines.

Funeral Service: Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at Fresno Betsuin, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno. Phone: (559) 442-4054

Inurnment Service: Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Los Angeles Betsuin, 815 E. 1st St. in Little Tokyo. Phone: (213) 680-9130