Taiko performance at 2017 Obon Carnival. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles (Little Tokyo/Arts District), will its 64th annual Obon Carnival on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Obon service will take place at 1:30 p.m. both days.

Cultural activities include Bon odori and tea ceremony. Entertainment includes taiko drumming, folk dance and music, and Shorinji Kempo. There will also be a raffle.

Food booths will offer barbecue chicken and beef, tamales, chirashi sushi, somen, corn on the cob, shaved ice, umeboshi and more. Visitors can also check out the White Elephant Sale.

Masks are suggested for indoors and crowded areas.

Parking is in the lot north of Nishi Hongwanji. Enter from 201 N. Vignes St.

Call (213) 624-8658 or visit www.zenshuji.org for updated information.

Saturday, July 16

3 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko

3:30 p.m. Music by L.A. Koto Ensemble

4 p.m.: Umamix (rock band)

5 p.m.: Kashima Shinryu Budo-bu (martial arts)

5:30 p.m.: Kawachi Ondo by Kansai Club

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori

Sunday, July 17

3 p.m.: Folk music by Matsumae Kai

3:30 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo (martial arts)

4 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko

4:30 p.m.: Okinawan music by Gurukuns

5:30 p.m.: Raffle drawing

6 p.m.: Bon Odori (starts with Zen aerobics class)