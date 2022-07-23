SAN DIEGO — The Japanese Friendship Garden presents an exhibition, “Kokoro no Katachi/Image of the Heart,” which introduces two Japanese artist sisters, Kimiko Koyanagi and Michiko Stone, from July 29 to Oct. 30 in the Exhibition Hall of the Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Road East in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

The two artists present a series of contemporary dolls, continuing a dialogue with traditional Japanese doll-making while exploring their own modern expressions. From the Muraoka family of Tokyo, the sisters are third-generation ningyo doll-makers. Koyanagi recently moved to Los Angeles and will be exhibiting her work for the first time in San Diego, alongside Stone, who is a La Jolla resident.

Koyanagi is a Japanese Canadian artist who has been utilizing her family’s traditional doll-making techniques for over 60 years, while creating and developing her own distinct and singular sculptural figures. Deep emotion and philosophical meaning are instilled in the contemporary expressions of her work.

A lifelong artist who has spent 20 years in Malaysia and the last 35 years in the U.S., Stone has exhibited globally in Tokyo, Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, New York and Los Angeles. Her artwork has been exhibited in Japan, Malaysia, Canada, and the U.S. along with work by her sister and the Muraoka family.

Exhibition hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. (July 29 to Sept. 4) ,10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sept. 5 to Oct. 30). Hours subject to change during special events. Refer to www.niwa.org.

JFG general admission fee: adults $12, students and seniors (over 65) and active-duty military (with valid I.D.) $10.

Exhibition link: https://www.niwa.org/exhibits-list/2022/7/29/kokoro-no-katachi-image-of-the-heart