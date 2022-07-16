Masae Uyeda holds the Bible as Mark Uyeda is sworn in as a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission by Brian Johnson. Uyeda is the first Asian American to serve in that capacity.

WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30 announced Mark T. Uyeda has been sworn into office as a commissioner by Brian Johnson, assistant director of the Division of Investment Management’s Rulemaking Office.

Uyeda was nominated by President Biden earlier this year and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 16.

“I’m honored to welcome Mark to the commission,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Mark brings extensive experience in corporate and securities law, including the past 15 years as our colleague at the SEC. I look forward to working with him to advance our mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.”

“I have the highest respect for the SEC as an institution and look forward to working with my fellow commissioners and the SEC’s dedicated and hard-working staff to protect investors and facilitate economic opportunities for all Americans,” said Uyeda.

Uyeda has served on the staff of the SEC since 2006, including as senior advisor to Chairman Jay Clayton, senior advisor to Acting Chairman Michael S. Piwowar, counsel to Commissioner Paul S. Atkins, and various staff positions in the Division of Investment Management. He most recently served on detail from the SEC to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as a securities counsel to the committee’s minority staff.

Prior to joining the SEC, Uyeda served as chief advisor to the California corporations commissioner, the state’s securities regulator. He also worked as an attorney at the law firms of K&L Gates (formerly known as Kirkpatrick & Lockhart LLP) in Washington, D.C., and O’Melveny & Myers LLP in Los Angeles.

Uyeda earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration at Georgetown University and his law degree with honors at the Duke University School of Law. He is the first Asian Pacific American to serve as a commissioner at the SEC.

Uyeda fills a term that expires on June 5, 2023.

