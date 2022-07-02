Rep. Judy Chu is arrested by Capitol Police with over a hundred people during an act of civil disobedience for abortion rights on June 30 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) was among dozens of people arrested Thursday during a demonstration in support of abortion rights.

The protest was in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1972 decision that made abortion a constitutionally protected right. Individual states can now determine whether abortion is legal or not, and some have already outlawed it.

Lacy Nelson, a spokeswoman for Chu, told City News Service the congresswoman was arrested by Capitol Police around 1 p.m. local time while sitting with other protesters in an intersection between the Russell Senate Office Building and the Supreme Court building. Chu was issued a citation and released about two hours later.

In a statement after her arrest, Chu said, “When I first heard Roe was overturned, I immediately thought of who would be most harmed by this decision: a young girl who is a survivor of rape, a woman who cannot afford to travel to another state to access critical care, an expecting mother with an ectopic pregnancy whose life is in danger because she cannot have an abortion. So, when I think of all these women — and more — the decision to join in a peaceful demonstration to make clear we will not allow the clock to be rolled back on abortion rights was easy.

“We are in this together and we will not back down or be silenced. I am ramping up my calls to abolish the Senate filibuster — and actively exploring every option to ensure we pass my bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which establishes a federal right to abortion care, and have it signed into law. Lives are at stake and this fight is far from over.”

Chu said in a tweet, “Proud to join activists and community leaders today to say loud and clear — we WON’T back down. We will NOT go back.”

According to the spokesperson, Chu flew back to Washington to participate in the rally — Congress was in recess — and was the only member of Congress to attend.