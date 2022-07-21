A scene from the Korean drama “Squid Game,” which received 14 nominations. (Netflix)

Rafu Staff Report

The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced on July 12, including the Korean series “Squid Game” (Netflix), the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the drama category.

“Squid Game” — which is about a contest where players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win millions — garnered a total of 14 nominations.

Jung Ho-yeon of “Squid Game”

Also nominated for best drama series are “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.”

Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series along with Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

Jung Ho-yeon of “Squid Game” was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series along with Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julie Garner (“Ozark”), Critstina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

Two more “Squid Game” cast members, Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su, were nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series along with Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession), John Turturro (“Severance”) and Christopher Walken (“Severance”).

Lee You-mi of “Squid Game” was nominated for best guest actress in a drama series along with Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter for “Succession,” Marcia Gay Harden for “The Morning Show” and Martha Kelly for “Euphoria.”

“Squid Game” was also nominated for:

– Outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more) along with “The Flight Attendant,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Succession” and “The White Lotus.”

– Outstanding cinematography for a single-camera series (one hour) along with “Euphoria,” “Loki,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ozark” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

– Outstanding single-camera editing for a drama series: Editor Nam Na-young was nominated along with Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov, Aaron I. Butler, ACE (“Euphoria”); Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Geoffrey Richman, ACE (“Severance”); Geoffrey Richman, ACE (“Severance”); Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Casey Cichocki (“Stranger Things”); Ken Eluto, ACE, Ellen Tam (“Succession”); Jane Rizzo (“Succession”).

– Outstanding original main title theme along with “Loki,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus.”

– Outstanding special visual effects in a single episode along with “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “See,” “Snowpiercer” and “Vikings: Valhalla.”

Director and executive producer Karyn Kusama was nominated for “Yellowjackets.” (Showtime)

– Outstanding stunt performance along with “Barry,” “The Blacklist,” “Moon Knight” and “Stranger Things.”

– Outstanding writing for a drama series: Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated along with Thomas Schnauz (“Better Call Saul”), Chris Mundy (“Ozark”), Dan Erickson (“Severance”), Jesse Armstrong (“Succession”) and Bart Nickerson (“Yellowjackets”).

The category of outstanding directing for a drama series included three nominees of Asian background: Hwang Dong-hyuk (“Squid Game”), Cathy Yen (“Succession”) and Karyn Kusama (“Yellowjackets”). Also nominated were Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Ben Stiller (“Severance”), Mark Mylod (“Succession”) and Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”).

Much of the dialogue in “Pachinko” is in Korean and Japanese. (Apple TV+)



For outstanding main title design, nominees included another non-English-language show, “Pachinko,” as well as “Cowboy Bebop,” a live-action version of the Japanese anime. Also nominated: “Candy,” “Foundation,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Severance.” “Pachinko” is an American production but much of the dialogue is in Korean and Japanese.

Sandra Oh and her “Killing Eve” co-star Jodie Comer were nominated for best lead actress in a drama series, along with Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Malanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”). Oh has received a total of 13 nominations but has never won.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer were nominated for “Killing Eve,” which has aired its final season. (BBC America)

Himesh Patel of “Station Eleven” was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series or movie along with Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) and Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”).

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Bowen Yang received a nomination. (NBC)



Bowen Yang, a cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series along with Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimon and Nick Mohammed for “Ted Lasso,” Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler for “Barry,” Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary.” This is Yang’s second nomination in this category.

Padma Lakshmi of “Top Chef” was nominated for outstanding host for a reality or competition program along with Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”), Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”), Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”), Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) and RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”).

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi was nominated in the reality TV category. (Bravo)

Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”) was nominated for best directing for a comedy series along with Bill Hader (“Barry”), Lucia Aniello (“Hacks), Mary Lou Belli (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Cherien Dabis (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jamie Babbit (“Only Murders in the Building”) and MJ Delaney (“Ted Lasso”).

For “Station Eleven,” Murai was nominated for best directing of a limited or anthology series or movie along with Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), Michael Showalter (“The Dropout”), Francesca Gregorini (“The Dropout”), John Wells (“Maid”) and Mike Whit (“The White Lotus”).

Director Hiro Murai and “Atlanta” cast member Lakeith Stanfield. (FX)

C. Chi-yoon Chung (“Dopesick”) was nominated for best single-camera picture editing for a limited or anthology series or movie along with Douglas Crise, ACE (“Dopesick”); Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE (“Pam & Tommy”); David Eisenberg, Anna Hauger, ACE, Anthony McAfee and Yoni Reiss (“Station Eleven”); John M. Valerio, ACE (“The White Lotus”); and Heather Persons (“The White Lotus”).

Siddhartha Khosla (“Only Murders in the Building”) was nominated for outstanding music composition for a series along with Blake Neely (“The Flight Attendant”), Natalie Holt (“Loki”), Christopher Willis (“Schmigadoon!”), Theodore Shapiro (“Severance”) and Nicholas Britell (“Succession”).

Comedian Ali Wong’s show was nominated for best writing for a variety special. (Netflix)

Khosla was also nominated, with lyricist Taylor Goldsmith, for best original music and lyrics for “The Forever Now” from “This Is Us,” along with Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya for “Elliot’s Song” (“Euphoria”); Zendaya and Sam Levinson for “I’m Tired, Labrinth” (“Euphoria”); Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore for “Maybe Monica” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); and Cinco Paul for “Corn Puddin’” (“Schmigadoon!”).

Nainita Desai (“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”) was nominated for best music composition for a documentary or special along with David Schwartz (“Lucy and Desi”), Mychael Danna (“Return to Space”), Terence Blanchard (“They Call Me Magic”) and Jessica Jones (“The Tinder Swindler”).

“Ali Wong: Don Wong” was nominated for outstanding writing for a variety special along with “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe,” “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” “BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” and “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 12 at L.A. Live. The bulk of the 118 awards will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys Sept 3-4, also at L.A. Live. Those awards are mainly in technical categories, such as picture editing, costuming, hairstyling, makeup and sound, but also include awards for guest acting.