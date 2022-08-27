A photo of the suspect provided by D.C. police. (via NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, on Aug. 22 condemned an allegedly bias-motivated attack targeting a group of Virginia residents walking in Washington, D.C.

Police are investigating an incident that took place on Aug. 18 in which a man allegedly threatened the three people, used a racial slur and threw a brick through their car window, injuring two of them.

The group was reportedly walking down K Street when the man asked if he could speak to them. When they ignored him, he used an anti-Asian slur and told them to “go back to your country.” The victims continued walking but the man reportedly followed them, running up to the group with a large knife and telling one of the victims that he was going to stab her in the mouth. After they got in their car, the man reportedly threw the brick.

“We condemn this apparently bias-motivated attack and urge law enforcement to be swift and thorough in their investigation, and to bring appropriate hate crime charges once the alleged perpetrator is apprehended,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison. “The rising tide of anti-Asian hate must be repudiated by all communities and leaders nationwide.”

He said CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Semitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.