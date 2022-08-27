“Paper Chase,” the Zentoku Foundation’s documentary chronicling the history of the Japanese American community through the lens of its vernacular newspapers, will be screened at the following locations:

• San Francisco — Saturday, Aug. 27, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in Japantown

Registration required here: http://bit.ly/paperchasejcccnc

• Orange County — Saturday, Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster

Pre-registration required. Email the number of guests who plan to attend and which showtime to: paperchase@zentokufoundation.org

For more information on this and other foundation programs: https://www.zentokufoundation.org/