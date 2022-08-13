David Tatsuo Saika, 70-year-old resident of Torrance, Calif., passed away on July 15, 2022. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

A golf- and food- enthusiast who was equally at ease in flip flops as well as in a tuxedo, will be remembered by family and friends for his enthusiasm for life, zest for good times, performances with the Elvis Obon Jivers, and connection with his community.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Saika; daughter, Kristy (Kevin) Severson; grandchildren, Keila and Kevin Severson; brothers, Walter (June) and Glenn (Susan Rubin) Saika; nephews and nieces, Marc Saika, Kimberly (Robert) Mendivil, and Noah, Mayumi and Isabel Rubin-Saika.

