Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is traveling to Indonesia and Japan.

From Aug. 26 through 31, he will attend the Urban20 (U20) Mayors Summit in Jakarta, where he will give remarks at U20 events on sustainable urban development, climate change preparedness, and connectivity between cities.

Garcetti will then travel to Tokyo from Sept. 1 through 3 to explore clean energy-focused policy with other cities through the use of advanced technologies at ports and resource facilities.