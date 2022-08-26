SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Taekwondo champion and star of the movie “Never Back Down: Revolt,” Nitu Chandra (pictured), talks martial arts and AAPI representation in Hollywood. Watch her film on Netflix.

Bay Area dancer and actor Dante Basco (pictured) tells us about directing his first film, “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers,” out now on Hulu.

Plus a performance by Marimo Kai.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11; 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).