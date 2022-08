Kelsey Iino (left) represented the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees on Aug. 27 at Alhambra High School to receive Rep. Judy Chu’s Community Project Funding check for $200,000 to support East L.A. College’s FACES (Family and Community Engagement Services) program. Iino, an appointed trustee, is running for election to the board. Chu is among the local elected officials who have endorsed her.