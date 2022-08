July 18, 1946 – June 19, 2022

Hiroko D. Kitahara, a Los Angeles-born resident of Thousand Oaks, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, mother, brother, sister, children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends who will miss her.

Funeral service was held at Fukui “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rev. George Matsubayashi officiating.

