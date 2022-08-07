January 19, 1925 – July 22, 2022

Toshi Beverly Iba, 97, of Torrance, Calif., went to her heavenly home on July 22, 2022. She is predeceased by her husband, Shigeru. She will be missed by her sons, Gary, Glenn (Gloria), Alan (Patty); grandchildren, Dale, Kevin, Christopher and Daniel; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Beverly was an active member and volunteer at Faith UMC, the Go for Broke National Education Center and the Japanese American National Museum. She was also a world traveler, visiting sights on every continent with family and friends. Most of all, she was a loving and giving woman to so many.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, Calif.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W 182nd St., Torrance, Calif., on Thursday, August 25, at 11 a.m. Casual attire.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Go For Broke National Education Center, 355 1st St. #200, Los Angeles, CA 90012, or your favorite charity in Beverly’s name.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441