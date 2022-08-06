OAKLAND — Hiroshima will perform on Aug. 12 and 13 at Yoshi’s Oakland, 510 Embarcadero West (at Washington).

Showtimes and prices: 10 p.m. on Friday (doors open at 9:45 p.m.), $34; 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (doors open at 9:15 p.m.), $37. The 8 p.m. show on Friday and the 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday are sold out.

Tickets/info: www.yoshis.com

Hiroshima is in the midst of the “Domo Tour.” “Domo” is Japanese for “thanks” — thanks for the years of support. After 42 years of recording and touring, the band has decided to “wind down.” Not stopping 100%, but live dates will be curtailed significantly.

The band’s current CD is entitled “2020” with three songs that charted on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz charts (“Groove Latino,” “Someday Soon,” and “Sidestreet”).

One of the most unique and engaging American bands, Hiroshima brings its one-of-a-kind mix of jazz, R&B, salsa and Eastern sounds, with a diverse program of songs from its over 20 CDs, including global hits like “One Wish” and “Thousand Cranes,” with new and inspired music from the “2020” Project. Both early release singles charted solidly in the top 20 of Billboard Jazz Charts with “Groove Latino” residing in the #2 spot for over six weeks.

The double Grammy-nominated ensemble features the extraordinary June Kuramoto on koto (“The world’s greatest koto player” — Stanley Clarke), leader/producer Dan Kuramoto on winds/shakuhachi, Hawaiian Kimo Cornwell (Al Jarreau/Maze/Kalapana) on keyboards, Dean Cortez (Boz Skaggs/Caldera/Willie Bobo) on bass, and super drummer Land Richards (Hubert Laws/Gladys Knight/Earth Wind and Fire/Stevie Wonder/Sonny Stitt).

Hiroshima is about diversity. It’s an exploration and celebration of cultures, music, art and the heart. “America’s greatest asset is our multiplicity — our cultural richness,” says Dan Kuramoto. “We try and embrace it, and the joy in our differences.”

When Hiroshima toured with Miles Davis in 1990, he impressed them with the notion that music is a path that is ever-changing.

Hiroshima’s “Domo Tour” stop at Yoshi’s will be a celebration of new music, Hiroshima “classics,” and a celebration of over four decades of sharing the magic.

On the Web: www.hiroshimamusic.com