Katsue Jon Inouye, age 78, Wakayama, Japan-born, resident of Torrance, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022.

Beloved husband of Hatsumi Inouye; father of Shaun (Noriko) Inouye and Eryn (Kevin) Tanaka; grandfather of Kekoa Inouye, Emma Tanaka; brother of Mari (Stanley) Shirai, Keiko (Daniel) Matsuoka, Judy (Neal) Tomita; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Private funeral services were held on August 6, 2022, at Fukui Mortuary, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441