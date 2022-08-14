GARDENA — King’s Hawaiian made the following announcement on Friday.

=*=

At King’s Hawaiian, the safety of our consumers and the quality of our products is our top priority. We have issued a voluntary recall of three of our King’s Hawaiian products, Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites out of an abundance of caution following notice of a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products manufactured by a third party.

The manufacturer is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. If you are in possession of any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites, you should dispose of the product.

We regret any inconveniences this may cause. You can reach out to us at khcares@kingshawaiian.com if you have any further questions or to request replacement product.

PLEASE NOTE: This recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products. No other King’s Hawaiian products utilize this ingredient.

Please visit the link below for more information: https://kingshawaiian.com/news-room