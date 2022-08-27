Boosted by key endorsements, including one from U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jan Perry will meet supporters from the Asian American community at a Little Tokyo fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug, 30.

Jan Perry

Perry, who represented Little Tokyo and most of the Downtown Los Angeles area for 12 years, survived a field of eight candidates in the June primary for the 37th Congressional District, the seat being vacated by Rep. Karen Bass, who is running for mayor. Perry will be in the November runoff with a fellow Democrat, State Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

The newly drawn 37th Congressional District includes a large portion of Perry’s former council district.

Perry, who was instrumental in securing the land for the Little Tokyo Service Center’s Terasaki Budokan, among other achievements on behalf of the Asian American communities, will address supporters at the Far Bar, 347 E. First St., from 6 to 8 p.m. For reservations, email: Janperryfundraiser@gmail.com or call (213) 880-6875.