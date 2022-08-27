Kiyo Anne Fujimoto, 86, of Downey, Calif., passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022. She is survived by husband, Sumifusa; son, Frank (Melody Winkle); grandson, Kellen Frodelius-Fujimoto (Noël); grandson, Tynor; and sister, Frances Lyon.

Kiyo was born on April 28, 1936, to Frank and Hisa Ishii in Long Beach, Calif. She earned degrees in economics and political science at Stanford University, and married Sumifusa in 1958.

Kiyo joined other family as owners of Lyon Supply, which they ran for 26 years until 2016. She regularly attended art materials trade shows, becoming a welcome friend to many and making Lyon Supply a well-known and respected retailer. Kiyo enjoyed hosting events at her home, fishing with Sumi, and going on road trips to visit Frank and his family.

