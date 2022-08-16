August 8, 1928 – July 23, 2022

Masaji Thomas Hatae, 93 years old, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022 in the presence of his beloved family. Mas was raised in Los Angeles, was interned in Manzanar during WWII and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After receiving his education at UCLA and USC, he worked as an engineer at Rockwell and Northrop.

Mas enjoyed playing tennis and fishing. He was an active participant in the Bella Vista Optimist Club, El Patio Investment Club, member of Union Church of L.A., and its Parkinson’s Support Group.

Mas is survived by his wife, Grace; son David, (Audrey); daughter, Sharon (Joseph) Vargas; and six grandchildren, Matthew and Lucas Hatae, Nick (Jonie), Brooke, Amanda and Jordan Yamamoto. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Nomura, and many other family members. His sister, Junko Yamashita, is deceased.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

