A man who has been reported missing was last seen in Little Tokyo on Aug. 24.

Michael Le

Michael Le, 48, is described as gravely mentally disabled and in need of medication. He is Vietnamese American, stands 5’10”, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs and is missing some upper front teeth.

According to his family, Le was at the Southern California Hospital at Hollywood. He was transferred to the police in Hollywood and became agitated, then was sent to the Metro Detention Center. He spent the night with the Correctional Health Services.

On Aug. 24, he was released around 10 a.m. on his own recognizance with a court date of mid-September and ended up in the Little Tokyo area.

For additional details, email uyennie@gmail.com or call:

David Le, (650) 207-4500

Uyen Quach, (408) 914-8310

Uyen Nguyen, (415) 640-9838

If found, call 911, LAPD or TIPS (800-222-8477).