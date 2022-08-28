Assembly Bill 2432, sponsored by the SBCCOG (South Bay Cities Council of Governments) and submitted by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (second from right), was signed into law. Cities can now establish a neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) transportation plan, a step toward implementing the South Bay Local Travel Network.



Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi’s (D-Torrance) AB 2432, which will allow Los Angeles County cities to adopt local safety plans for neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Neighborhood electric vehicles are a clean, safe and affordable local transportation option,” said Muratsuchi. “Unfortunately, before this bill was passed, cities were prohibited from using the term ‘neighborhood electric vehicle’ or ‘NEV’ on street markings/signage without first having adopted a NEV plan.

“Now, local cities can post signs and markings that designate safe routes for the people who use this environmentally friendly transportation. Thank you to the South Bay Cities Council of Governments for sponsoring the bill.”

The local safety plans will encourage the use of a clean, safe and affordable local transportation option for the South Bay community. Participating cities will be allowed to post signage, street markings that would designate safe routes for these types of small vehicles. NEVs are four-wheel light electric vehicles that can achieve maximum speeds of 25 miles per hour.

Muratsuchi represents the 66th Assembly District, which includes El Camino Village, Gardena, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and West Carson.

He is the chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change Policies and the Assembly Select Committee on Aerospace, and is a member of the Assembly Committees on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, Natural Resources, Utilities and Energy, and Veterans Affairs.