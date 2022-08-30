The sounds of “Shiawase Samba,” “Tanko Bushi” and “Sho Tokyo Ondo” once again returned to First Street in Little Tokyo for the public ondo marking the end of the 80th Nisei Week Japanese Festival on Sunday evening. Dancers were led by Azuma Kikusue and Queen Kristine Yada and the Nisei Week Court. Groups participating included dancers from the Japanese American National Museum, Japanese Speaking Parents Association of Children with Challenges, Nippon Minyo Kenkyukai, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center and Terminal Islanders. After a two-year absence, the excitement and joy were apparent as many celebrated the return of a beloved Japanese American tradition.
Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and MARIO G. REYES