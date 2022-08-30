Azuma Kikusue and Queen Kristine Yada and the Nisei Week Court

The sounds of “Shiawase Samba,” “Tanko Bushi” and “Sho Tokyo Ondo” once again returned to First Street in Little Tokyo for the public ondo marking the end of the 80th Nisei Week Japanese Festival on Sunday evening. Dancers were led by Azuma Kikusue and Queen Kristine Yada and the Nisei Week Court. Groups participating included dancers from the Japanese American National Museum, Japanese Speaking Parents Association of Children with Challenges, Nippon Minyo Kenkyukai, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center and Terminal Islanders. After a two-year absence, the excitement and joy were apparent as many celebrated the return of a beloved Japanese American tradition.

“There’s so much life here,” said Sumire Horiuchi of Ventura (center), between songs at the public ondo during Nisei Week Closing Ceremonies on Sunday. “It’s so amazing to see everyone coming together to celebrate our shared heritage.”

Minyo Station combined traditional songs with a modern flair.

Tamlyn Tomita and Kraig Kenta Saito, front, let their feet fly along with Daniel Blinkoff (at Tomita’s right) and Walter Nishinaka (in mask).

Hana Tyszka and Jahzerah Cheng watch closely to follow along with the dance steps.

Azuma Kikusue and Queen Kristine Yada and the Nisei Week Court.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and MARIO G. REYES