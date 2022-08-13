Lindsey Sugimoto, Chris Tashima, Jeffrey Gee Chin

In conjunction with Nisei Week, the Little Tokyo Historical Society will host a Post-Parade Happy Hour on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Far Bar, 347 First St. (between Central and San Pedro) in Little Tokyo.

There will be a discussion on community advocacy and civil rights as well as a screening of “Lil Tokyo Reporter” (2012) and a book talk on “A Rebel’s Outcry.”

Speakers: Lindsey Sugimoto, Esq., 2014 Nisei Week First Princess; Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Tashima; and filmmaker/publisher Jeffrey Gee Chin. Civil rights leader Sei Fujii (1882-1954) is the subject of “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” starring Tashima and directed by Chin, and the recently published “A Rebel’s Outcry.”

Co-presented by the USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association.

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/399352071797