SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will hold their Japanese Heritage Celebration on Monday, Aug. 8, at Petco Park,100 Park Blvd., San Diego.
Presented in community partnership with the Japanese Friendship Garden and Silk Road Productions.
Pregame show featuring La Jolla Taiko, Terry Matsuoka and the Sakura Japanese Dancers will begin at 5 p.m. The Padres will face the San Francisco Giants at 6:40 p.m.
Get tickets at: https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/specials/theme-games
Limited-edition Japanese-themed hats are sold out.