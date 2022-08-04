Okinawan music at the 2019 Gardena Obon. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., will hold its 2022 Obon Dance on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Taiko performance begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by dancing at 5 p.m. Masks are recommended. Public dressing rooms will not be available this year.

Many Obon favorites will be featured along with “Kangi-E,” a new dance created by Nobuko Miyamoto for the Buddhist Churches of America. The audio recording is downloadable and accompanied by a dance instruction video on the BCA Music Committee’s webpage: www.buddhistchurchesofamerica.org/music.

This year’s Obon celebration will be on Sunday only, and no food will be sold. Attendees are invited to patronize local restaurants in Gardena.

Obon and Hatsubon services will also be conducted on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. You can attend in-person or virtually.

Dance practice will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org or call (310) 327-9400.