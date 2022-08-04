Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) for mayor of Los Angeles on Aug. 2.

Karen Bass

Bass, the top finisher in the June primary, will face off with billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, also a Democrat, in the November runoff.

“We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity,” Biden and Harris said in a joint statement. “Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration has delivered for America’s cities at an unprecedented level – on infrastructure, the environment, economic recovery and so much more,” Bass said in a statement.

“I am excited to continue partnering with them when I get our city moving on homelessness, public safety, affordability and in ensuring every Los Angeles resident is treated equally and has an equal shot at success.

“It is a true honor to have their endorsement; President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are leaders that I respect and admire so much.”

Bass, who was considered by Biden as a possible running mate in 2020, also has the endorsement of Hillary Clinton, former first lady, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee in 2016.

“I’m proud to endorse Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles because she’s a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women’s rights and opportunities for young people,” Clinton said on July 28.

Bass has been endorsed by congressional colleagues, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (San Francisco) and Southland Democratic Reps. Linda Sanchez (Norwalk), Jimmy Gomez (Los Angeles), Lou Correa (Santa Ana), Judy Chu (Pasadena), Ted Lieu (Manhattan Beach), Mike Levin (Oceanside), Adam Schiff (Burbank), Brad Sherman (Sherman Oaks), Mark Takano (Riverside), Raul Ruiz (Palm Desert) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (Commerce). She also has support from local unions, along with the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

“Karen Bass has been an essential partner, working with me and VA Secretary (Denis) McDonough in moving veterans in the encampment on the sidewalk in front of the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, inside the campus and into appropriate housing,” Takano, chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, said in a statement.

“There is no candidate for L.A. mayor who is better prepared to answer the challenge of veteran homeless and all homelessness than Karen Bass. Karen is a trusted leader who has dedicated her life and career to fighting for the people of Los Angeles.

“I’m proud to endorse my friend and colleague, Karen Bass.”

Caruso responded to the Biden-Harris endorsement by tweeting, “No endorsement will hide the fact that (Bass) has a track record of failing to address L.A.’s homelessness, public safety and corruption. These endorsements have absolutely nothing to do with what this campaign is really about. After 20 years of representation from (Bass), L.A. needs fresh leadership who can take our city in a positive direction and make it more livable. The same-old from establishment politicians won’t stop this city from sliding into an even more desperate situation.”

Caruso’s supporters include former Mayor Richard Riordan, the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, music mogul Clarence Avant and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.