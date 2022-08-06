From left: John Blessing, Sam Biner, Kevin Griffin, Greg Griffin, and Jonah Hiraoka.

WESTCHESTER — Samuel Biner, John Blessing, Greg Griffin, Kevin Griffin, and Jonah Hiraoka,of Culver City, El Segundo, and Los Angeles have earned Scouts BSA’s highest rank of advancement, the Eagle Scout Award.

Because of the global pandemic and limited in-person scout activities over the last couple of years, the five Eagle recipients will be recognized in a group ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Westchester Lutheran Church, 7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles.

Members of Westchester-based Troop 927, chartered by Covenant Presbyterian Church, the five Scouts rank among only approximately 4 percent of all scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to Scoutmaster Ed Lesnansky.

Over the course of their involvement in scouts, candidates for Eagle must demonstrate mastery of scout skills, serve as youth leaders of the troop, and perform community service work, as well as earn 21 merit badges and successfully lead other scouts in completing a community service project that they initiated and planned.

Sam Biner of Los Angeles led the design and building of several buddy benches for Westchester Lutheran Church’s elementary and middle school campus. Biner is a rising junior at Loyola Marymount University studying information systems and business analytics.

John Blessing of El Segundo developed five goshawk trap stands to humanely secure goshawks near Los Angeles International Airport. As a senior, Blessing led El Segundo High School’s electronic sports club, and he plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Greg Griffin of Los Angeles managed scouts constructing wood benches for Fort MacArthur Museum in San Pedro. Griffin will attend UCLA this fall and plans to major in chemical engineering.

Kevin Griffin of Los Angeles chose to develop and construct a memorial honoring a pilot killed in action during the Vietnam War. The memorial is located near Westchester Park. Griffin recently graduated from UC San Diego.

Jonah Hiraoka of Culver City designed and installed sun shade structures to protect outdoor meeting and social space at the Woman’s Club of Playa Del Rey. Hiraoka plans to attend Temple University in Tokyo to prepare for studies in economics.

About Troop 927

For more than 60 years, Troop 927 has been active as a Westchester-based scouting organization chartered by Covenant Presbyterian Church. The troop includes boy, girl, and Venture units for young men and women, offering a variety of activities including camping, backpacking, hiking, rock climbing, model rocketry, cycling, field sports, and more. Community members can learn more about the troop at http://www.troop927.com.

About Greater L.A. Area Council

The mission of the Greater Los Angeles Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Since its founding in 1915, the council has provided educational programs for youth and young adults that build character, citizenship, and personal fitness. The Greater L.A. Area Council currently serves almost 46,000 youth, including non-scouts, and more than 8,000 adult leaders. The council sends almost 28,000 children to camp each year.

About Scouts BSA

Scouts BSA is the traditional scouting experience in which boys and girls can have their share of adventure in the great outdoors. Youth participants and adult leaders develop a love of service by volunteering in the community, boost leadership skills through fun and exciting challenges, and create memories of a lifetime.