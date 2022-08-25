VJCC scholarship recipients (from left): Madeleine Doi, Miro Garrett, Lianne Hong, Scott Shimoyama, Cody Yamaki, Emily Yamashita.

After two years of lockdown and virtual recognition of our scholars in 2020 and 2021, Venice Japanese Community Center was happy to announce and recognize, in-person and on stage, six scholarship awards to very deserving graduating high school seniors during its Welcome Back Summer Festival on June 25.

Although much of their high school experience was interrupted by a worldwide pandemic, these students achieved stellar academic records and found ways to make a difference in our community.

These are our scholars:

• Madeleine Doi is a graduate of Windward School and will be attending UCLA. Her parents are Elton Doi and Nancy Lee Doi

• Miro Garrett is a graduate of Culver City High School and will be attending UC Berkeley. His parents are Hiroyo and Moise Garrett.

• Lianne Hong is a graduate of Venice High School and will be attending UC Berkeley. She is the daughter of Dan and Joy Hong.

• Scott Shimoyama is a graduate of Palos Verdes High School and will be attending USC. He is the son of Mariko and Steve Shimoyama.

• Cody Yamaki is a graduate of LACES (Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies) and will be attending UCLA. His parents are Reiko and Clifford Yamaki.

• Emily Yamashita is a graduate of Venice High School and will be attending the University of Washington. She is the daughter of Celeste and Mark Yamashita.

We congratulate and send our best wishes to our scholars as they continue to explore their futures.

— Elaine Koyama, VJCC Scholarship Chair