A private graveside funeral service for Yoko Anzai, 93-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei who passed away on August 10, 2022, in Torrance, was held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Ryoko Miyazaki from Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

She is survived by her nephew, Wesley (Kathy) Anzai; niece, Noreen (Michael) Nishiki; grandnieces and grandnephews; also survived by other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

