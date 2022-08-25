The attack, which showed the victim being kicked in the head, was recorded on surveillance video. (Via ABC7 News)

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrests of suspects in an assault on a 70-year-old Asian American woman, but prosecution will be a problem due to their age.

On July 31, at approximately 5:02 p.m., SFPD officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 100 block of Francisco Street on a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they were met by the victim, a 70-year-old female. The victim told officers that she was standing in front of a building when she was approached by four juvenile suspects who began talking to her. Due to a language barrier, the victim did not know what the suspects were saying.

When the victim turned to enter the lobby of the building, the suspects were able to gain access to the building and follow her in. While inside the building, the suspects physically attacked the victim, stole her property, and fled the scene.

The assault was captured on surveillance video, which shows the woman being kicked in the head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the SFPD Robbery Unit led the investigation and developed information that identified suspects in the robbery as 18-year-old Oakland resident Darryl Moore and three juvenile suspects, ages 11, 13, and 14. Investigators obtained warrants for Moore and the 13-year-old and 14-year-old suspects for the charges of robbery (211 PC), elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC), burglary (459 PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), and conspiracy (182 PC). Because of their age, the names of the minors will not be released.

Due to his age, the 11-year-old suspect could not be charged in this case.

Chief of Police William Scott called the young age of the attackers “shocking.”

On Aug. 10, Milpitas Police Department officers contacted Moore, the 13-year-old suspect, and the 11-year-old suspect on an unrelated criminal matter and arrested them. Moore was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on the warrant.

The 13-year-old suspect was booked on unrelated charges at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and is being transferred to the custody of Alameda County, who will book him on the warrant in this case. The 11-year-old suspect was transferred to the custody of the Alameda County Assessment Center.

The 14-year-old suspect has not yet been located and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in this matter.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. The case number is 220508959.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who recently took office after Chesa Boudin was ousted in a recall election, said, “I commend the SFPD for solving this so quickly and we will take it from here to send the message that we need to,”

Jenkins told ABC 7 News, “The 18-year-old will have his charges filed in adult court. The juveniles will proceed through the juvenile system. With the 11-year-old that is going to be a community issue because he is too young to be charged with a crime.”

Scott, Jenkins and other city leaders held a press conference on Aug. 15 to express concern about anti-Asian hate crimes and support for the AAPI community.