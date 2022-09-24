The GASS Golf Tournament, which has been held for over 40 years, will be played on Oct. 15-16 at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Nevada.

George Sugimoto

Join George Sugimoto, the last remaining member of the original organizing team, for a two-day golfing getaway.

According to committee member Don Nose, the deadline has passed but late applications will be accepted.

Entry fee for both days is $240 for men and $225 for ladies with optional games offered at 7 a.m. registration on Saturday. Shotgun tee time will be 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Format will be Medal Play and Partner Best Ball.

Boulder City and the course are conveniently located approximately 22 miles from downtown Las Vegas. Golfers will have to make their own arrangements for accommodations.

Suggested lodging locations include the California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the Railroad Pass Hotel & Casino and Arizona Charlie Hotel & Casino on Boulder Highway.

For more information, contact Nose at (949) 394-2179.