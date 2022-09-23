Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase is doused with champagne and beer on Sunday, after the team captured the WNBA championship with a 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the finals. The victory brings the first title for the Aces franchise, as well as the first major professional sports championship for the city of Las Vegas. Nakase, the former UCLA point guard and coaching assistant for the L.A. Clippers, becomes the first Asian American coach to win a WNBA title. (Photo courtesy Las Vegas Aces)