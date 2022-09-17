From left: Noriko Caudill, Tsugako Tokumitsu, Yoshiko Kawada, Principal Noriko Murata.

The San Fernando Valley Japanese Language Institute students and their families recently expressed gratitude at the year-end picnic at the Shoseian Whispering Pine Japanese Tea House in Glendale for their more than 20 years of service at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center in Pacoima.

The Japanese Language Institute recognized retiring Principal Noriko Murata, teachers Noriko Caudhill, Tsugako Tokumitsu, and office manager Yoshiko Kawada with certificates from Assemblymember Luz Rivas and Councilmember Monica Rodriguez honoring them for their outstanding dedication.