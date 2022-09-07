Local residents of all ages gathered at the Ken Nakaoka Memorial Community Center in Gardena on Saturday to get away from the heat, which reached triple digits in some cities. Some were on their computers while others watched a new animated movie, “The Sea Beast,” on the big screen. Free water and snacks were available. During Labor Day weekend, cooling centers were set up at libraries, parks and other public facilities throughout L.A. County. Swimming pools operated by the county, which are usually closed on Labor Day, were open Monday due to the heat wave. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)