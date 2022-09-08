Dexter Story

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will present “Bronzeville Sessions” from Sept. 16 to 30 at its Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center.

This is a concert series inspired by the late-night “breakfast clubs” of the Bronzeville era in Little Tokyo.

Bronzeville existed for about three short years in the 1940s. The area known as Little Tokyo transformed into the African American enclave of Bronzeville during World War II after Japanese Americans were evicted from their West Coast homes and placed into U.S. concentration camps. Bronzeville had an active nightlife, which included nightclubs known as “breakfast clubs,” because they stayed open all night until breakfast time.

Dominic “Mocky” Salole

• Friday, Sept. 16: Dexter Story, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and musicologist from South Los Angeles.

• Friday, Sept. 23: Mocky and Friends. Canadian songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Dominic “Mocky” Salole is known for his work on albums by Feist, Jamie Lidell, Kelela, Vulfpeck, and many more.

• Friday, Sept. 30: Tonina, a Los Angeles-based vocalist, bassist and songwriter from St. Louis who performs her original music along with her arrangements of covers in Spanish, English, and Italian.

Events are 21+. Doors open at 8 p.m. Two sets at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 regular. Advance discounted ticket prices for all performances end Friday, Sept. 9, or while quantities last. Get tickets at http://jaccc.org.

Tonina

COVID-19 safety protocols are observed per the L.A. County Health Department. Face masks will be required when not actively drinking.

The entrance to the garden is conveniently located on San Pedro Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. Look for the narrow walkway between the JACCC and the adjacent alley.

$12 parking (rates may vary) is available at Joe’s Auto Park/Sho Tokyo Garage, 350 E. 2nd St. After parking, walk across the JACCC plaza to the San Pedro Street entrance. Metered parking in Little Tokyo is also available, and free after 8 p.m.