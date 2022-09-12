A community welcome reception for Consul General of Japan Kenko Sone will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. (at First Street) in Little Tokyo.

Sone has been with the Ministry of Foreign Aff airs of Japan (MOFA) since 1989 and has held various positions, including director of the International Economy Division, Economic Affairs Bureau, MOFA; and economic and development minister at the Embassy of Japan in India. He looks forward to meeting members of the Los Angeles community.

The cost is $55 per person, which includes one beverage and light appetizers.

Make reservations by Friday, Sept. 23, vis email (office@jccsc.com) or regular mail (Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California, 244 S. San Pedro St., Suite 410, Los Angeles, CA 90012). Make checks payable to JCCSC.

For more information, call (213) 626-3067 or email office@jccsc.com.